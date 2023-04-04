Bangladesh economy to grow moderately amid global economic slowdown: ADB

Bangladesh's gross domestic product is expected to grow by 5.3 percent in the 2023 fiscal year, the Asian Development Bank said in a report.

The slower growth forecast reflects subdued domestic demand and weaker export expansion due to slow global growth following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the report released on Tuesday.

Inflation is forecast to accelerate from 6.2 percent in FY2022 to 8.7 percent in FY2023. The current account deficit is anticipated to narrow from 4.1 percent of GDP in FY2022 to 1.6 percent in FY2023 as imports loosen and remittances grow.

The main risk to this growth projection is a greater economic slowdown in Bangladesh's major export destinations driven by global uncertainty over the prolonged political tensions, according to the report.