    বাংলা

    Bangladesh economy to grow moderately amid global economic slowdown: ADB

    The main risk to this growth projection is a greater economic slowdown in Bangladesh's major export destinations driven by global uncertainty over the prolonged political tensions

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 April 2023, 08:45 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2023, 08:45 AM

    Bangladesh's gross domestic product is expected to grow by 5.3 percent in the 2023 fiscal year, the Asian Development Bank said in a report.

    The slower growth forecast reflects subdued domestic demand and weaker export expansion due to slow global growth following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to the report released on Tuesday.

    Inflation is forecast to accelerate from 6.2 percent in FY2022 to 8.7 percent in FY2023. The current account deficit is anticipated to narrow from 4.1 percent of GDP in FY2022 to 1.6 percent in FY2023 as imports loosen and remittances grow.

    The main risk to this growth projection is a greater economic slowdown in Bangladesh's major export destinations driven by global uncertainty over the prolonged political tensions, according to the report.

    "The government is managing relatively well against the impact of external adversities and has embarked on the reform programs as precautionary measures," said ADB Country Director for Bangladesh Edimon Ginting.

    "Accelerating key reforms during these difficult times would help the country sustain higher growth in the medium term. These reforms include strengthening public financial management and domestic resource mobilisation, deepening the financial sector, and enhancing competitiveness to promote the creation of productive jobs in the private sector," Ginting said.

    "This is also a high time for enhancing resilience against the global energy market volatility by creating an enabling environment for rapid expansion of domestic renewable energy supply to reduce dependence on fossil fuels in line with the country's climate agenda," Ginting added.

    The report states that private investment growth will be lower because of energy shortages and higher production costs. With a shortfall in revenue collection, austerity measures, and depleting foreign exchange reserves, public investment growth will also be slower.

    Inflation is expected to accelerate from 6.2 percent in FY2022 to 8.7 percent in FY2023 as price pressures increase due to the upward adjustment of domestic-administered prices for fuel oil, gas, and electricity, and higher global commodity prices, the report says.

    RELATED STORIES
    Record rainfall in northeastern Bangladesh in May-June 2022 caused massive flooding, especially in the low-lying Hoar region, affecting 7.2 million people. Photo: ADB
    ADB approves $230m loan for flood rehabilitation
    The emergency assistance will help Bangladesh’s rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts after floods last year
    International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 9, 2022.
    Risks to financial stability have increased: IMF
    Kristalina Georgieva reiterated her view that 2023 would be another challenging year, with global growth slowing to below 3% due to the pandemic, Ukraine war and monetary tightening
    A shopping cart is seen in a supermarket in Manhattan, New York City, US, Jun 10, 2022.
    Citigroup expects 'less hard' landing for global economy this year
    The Wall Street brokerage now sees global growth slowing this year to about 2.2%, 0.25% higher than their previous estimate
    Bangladesh rights group says 56 journalists faced abuse, harassment in three months
    56 journalists abused, harassed in 3 months: report
    They also faced cases, threats and obstructions to work over the past three months

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    How post-2008 bank rules led to a 2023 problem
    Liam Proud
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain