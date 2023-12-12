Hasina pushes for study to set up fertiliser factory in Bhola and use gas of island district

Sheikh Hasina has asked for a study to check the feasibility of setting up a fertiliser plant in Bhola and run it with the natural gas found there.

Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said the prime minister discussed ways to use the gas found in the island district after the power, energy and mineral resources ministry informed her about the finding of oil and gas in a Sylhet field during a meeting of the council of ministers on Monday.

It is difficult to transport gas from Bhola. A small quantity is supplied as compressed natural gas or CNG to industries in other regions.

After the discovery of gas in Bhola in 1993-94, Bangladesh currently has three gas fields in the district and gas has been found in nine wells there.