Bangladesh’s inflation slows to 9.5% in November

The key index was 9.62 percent in rural areas in November, compared to nearly 10 percent in October.



Inflation in the urban areas fell from 9.72 percent to 9.16 percent.

Amid soaring prices, general inflation hit an 11-year high of 9.94 percent in May and continued to be a headache for the policymakers.



The Bangladesh Bank recently made borrowings for banks and their clients more expensive in a bid to control inflation by reining in the flow of money.



Prices of some products, such as egg, chicken and beef also fell in November as winter vegetables started to hit the markets.