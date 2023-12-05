    বাংলা

    Bangladesh’s inflation slows to 9.5% in November

    Food inflation remains above 10 percent despite falling vegetable prices before winter

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Dec 2023, 07:26 PM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2023, 07:26 PM

    Bangladesh’s Consumer Price Index has slowed to around 9.5 percent in November, but food inflation has remained high despite falling vegetable prices before winter.

    Food inflation fell to 10.76 percent last month from 12.56 percent in October, according to data released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

    Non-food inflation also fell to 8.16 percent from 8.3 percent.

    The key index was 9.62 percent in rural areas in November, compared to nearly 10 percent in October.

    Inflation in the urban areas fell from 9.72 percent to 9.16 percent.

    Amid soaring prices, general inflation hit an 11-year high of 9.94 percent in May and continued to be a headache for the policymakers.

    The Bangladesh Bank recently made borrowings for banks and their clients more expensive in a bid to control inflation by reining in the flow of money.  

    Prices of some products, such as egg, chicken and beef  also fell in November as winter vegetables started to hit the markets.

    RELATED STORIES
    Banks in Bangladesh fight dollar crisis with high remittance rate
    Banks fight dollar crisis with high remittance rate
    Many banks are receiving remittances at Tk 122-123, as they have some prior commitments, a banker said
    Bangladesh receives $1.93bn remittances in November with 21% year-on-year growth
    Remittances grow 21% YoY in November
    The inward remittance flow shrinked in November compared to the previous month
    Bangladesh raises LPG prices by Tk 1.93 for December as taka depreciates
    LPG prices raised by Tk 1.93 for December sales
    A 12 kg LPG cylinder, most commonly used in households, will now cost consumers Tk 1,404, a hike of Tk 23
    A woman shops for groceries at El Progreso Market in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, DC, US, August 19, 2022.
    US consumer spending cools
    More Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week and the number on jobless rolls surged to a two-year high in mid-November

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp