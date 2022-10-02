Bangladesh remittances fall 10.84% in September amid global recession fears, dollar shock

Inward remittances have decreased by 10.84 percent year on year to around $1.54 billion in September, the lowest in seven months.

Bangladesh Bank released the data on Sunday as fears of a global recession and volatility in the foreign currency market due to the Russia-Ukraine war continued to affect the country’s economy.

Government data released on the same day showed Bangladesh's exports dropped 6.25 percent year on year to $3.9 billion in September, the first decline in 14 months.