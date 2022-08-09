What help is the UK giving consumers with rising energy bills?

WHAT THE CANDIDATES HAVE SAID THEY WILL DO

Sunak has said he is in no doubt more support will be needed to help households through the winter, and he would act as soon as it is confirmed how much bills would be increasing by.

The cap from October will be announced on Aug 26.

Leadership frontrunner Truss has said she does not believe handouts are the best way to help households through the cost-of-living squeeze, and she prefers to focus on tax cuts.

Truss has said she would apply a temporary moratorium on environmental and social levies added to consumers' electricity bills.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SUPPORT

In May, when Sunak was finance minister, the government set out a 15-billion-pound ($18.17 billion) support package to help households struggling with the rocketing cost of living, funded in part by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.