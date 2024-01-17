Bangladesh raises key policy rate by 25 basis points to 8% to tame inflation

The central bank is taking further measures to mitigate inflationary pressures by tightening the supply of money in the market.

As part of a 'cautious and accommodative' monetary policy for the second half of the current fiscal year, Bangladesh Bank has decided to raise the key policy rate, known as repo rate, by 25 basis points to 8 percent to make borrowing more expensive for banks.

The decision was announced at a meeting led by central bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder on Wednesday.