China plans $75b infrastructure fund to revive economy
Xiangming Hou and Kevin Yao, Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 11:41 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 11:41 AM BdST
China will set up a state infrastructure investment fund worth 500 billion yuan ($74.69 billion) to spur infrastructure spending and revive a flagging economy, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
China's economy has started a slow recovery from the supply shocks caused by extensive lockdowns since the second quarter, although headwinds to growth persist, including from a still subdued property market, soft consumer spending and fear of any recurring waves of infections.
The fund is expected to be set up in the third quarter, the sources said.
China has unveiled a raft of economic support measures in recent weeks, although analysts say the official gross domestic product target of around 5.5% for this year will be hard to achieve without doing away with its strict zero-COVID strategy.
Much of the economic support has come from fiscal stimulus to counter the impact from COVID-19 this year, with the central bank steadily easing liquidity conditions to lower financing costs.
Authorities are doubling down on an infrastructure push, dusting off an old playbook to revive the economy, pledging 800 billion yuan in new credit quota and 300 billion yuan in financial bonds for policy banks to support big projects.
Sources told Reuters that China will issue 2023 advance quota for local government special bonds in the fourth quarter, with the new quota likely bigger than 1.46 trillion yuan for 2022.
The Ministry of Finance and the National Development and Reform Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
The cabinet has told local governments to ensure 3.45 trillion yuan in special bond issuance for infrastructure - part of the 2022 special bond quota of 3.65 trillion yuan - is completed by the end of June.
- Inflation at 24-yr high adds to strains in S Korea's economy
- Trade deficit hits record $30.81bn
- India to address volatility in rupee against dollar
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' govt projects
- Remittances fall 15% year on year in FY22
- State minister apologises for power cuts
- Government halts vehicle purchase, meeting honorariums
- Sri Lanka struggling to pay for fuel shipments
- Bangladesh bars import credit for luxury goods to rein in trade deficit
- China plans $75b infrastructure fund to revive economy
- Inflation at 24-yr high adds to strains in South Korea's economy
- Bangladesh trade deficit hits record $30.81bn
- India to address volatility in rupee against dollar: government official
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Hasina travels to Tungipara with Joy, Saima via Padma Bridge
- Frequent power outages leave Bangladeshis fuming as gas supply crunch bites amid Ukraine war
- Bangladesh suspends funds for 'less important' projects as austerity drive ramps up
- Contractor Gazi Anis dies from burn wounds after setting himself on fire
- Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months