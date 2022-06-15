All landlords in Dhaka have ‘black money’ in a sense, says Finance Minister Kamal
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jun 2022 11:28 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jun 2022 11:28 PM BdST
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said everyone who owns land, house or flats in Dhaka has ‘black money’ in a sense and urged all to use the term ‘undisclosed funds’ instead.
Speaking to journalists after a meeting of cabinet committees on Wednesday, he faced questions on his proposal to offer amnesty to money launderers by levying some taxes in an effort to bring their funds back from abroad.
Despite widespread criticism of the proposal even from within the ruling Awami League, Kamal vowed to press ahead with his plan. “I’m not under any pressure. I’ll do what I’ve said.”
He said systemic problems turn people’s income into undisclosed funds, or so-called black money. “All the owners of land, house or flats in Dhaka have black money. None left. The government and the system are to blame for this.”
People show a lower price than the original while registering their properties, he explained. This practice is depriving the government of the right fees, he said. “The money in the difference between the original price and the declared value vanishes from record.”
“Everyone is involved with black money, [but Kamal faces criticism] when I try to bring back the black money.”
- Ukraine war eating up BPC profit
- Fruit production jumps 22% in 12 years: minister
- What are the consequences of the yen's fall to a 20-year low?
- Global investment banking faces tougher times
- Kamal claims budget is poor-friendly
- US annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981
- People have the right to smuggled money: Kamal
- Budget didn't address inflationary issues adequately: CPD
- BPC profit plunges as Russia-Ukraine war sends fuel prices soaring globally
- Bangladesh sees 22% jump in fruit production in 12 years, but more needed: agriculture minister
- What are the consequences of the yen's fall to a 20-year low?
- Global investment banking faces tougher times after blockbuster year
- Kamal defends FY23 budget, claims he’s crafted it to protect the poor
- Americans feel the heat as US annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981
Most Read
- AL challenger Rifat beats stalwart Sakku for Cumilla mayor in a tight race
- Capacity lights shine on Padma Bridge for the first time
- Voting underway in Cumilla city election
- At odds with Omar Sani’s claim, Moushumi says Zayed Khan did not disrespect her
- Bangladesh reports 232 new COVID cases, highest in 13 weeks
- Cumilla city polls end, eyes on the results
- The Saudi investment king who no longer rules alone
- Khaleda Zia transferred to cabin at Evercare Hospital
- UAE to suspend exports of Indian wheat for four months
- Hasina sees ‘plot’ to foil Padma Bridge opening after ‘mysterious’ fire incidents