Bangladesh discontinues option to legalise dirty money through investment
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Jun 2022 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 03:35 AM BdST
The government has taken off the table the option to legalise undisclosed income or dirty money with no questions asked about the sources if its invested in certain sectors.
In 2021-22 financial year, the government retained the option by raising the fines for legalising so-called black money.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed abolishing two provisions in the Finance Bill for 2022-3 fiscal year on Thursday.
Investment in new industries, stock market, flats and plots had been among other options to legalise the untaxed money.
The option to legalise undisclosed income through investment in shares, bond, mutual fund and other stock market instruments has also been shut now.
The option to park dirty money as cash, bank deposit, financial schemes and instruments, savings and other sorts of deposits, savings instruments or savings certificates is also being made unavailable in the financial year beginning on July 1.
People had the option to legalise undisclosed land, building or apartment by paying taxes and fines at certain rates without facing any questions.
Now these options are going away in the new fiscal year.
- Tariffs cut on poultry, fisheries, farm tools
- IMF expects further cut in global growth outlook
- Export, corporate tax cuts big surprises: Zahid Hussain
- No definitive answers in budget: Mansur
- Tax proof to be required almost everywhere
- Pay more, pay less
- Fuel, fertiliser subsidies up by 24%
- Tax dodgers to face utility service cut
- A perfect storm looms. Bangladesh's finance minister doesn't light the path ahead
- Bangladesh discontinues option to legalise dirty money through investment
- Budget 2023: Not enough investment in the struggling health sector, says experts
- Government cuts tariffs on poultry, fisheries and agriculture equipment in FY23 budget
- IMF expects further cut in global growth outlook
- Economist Zahid Hussain sees export, corporate tax cuts as surprises in 2022-23 budget
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back