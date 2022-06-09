First-class train travel to get costlier
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jun 2022 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 05:48 PM BdST
The government is planning to impose a 15 percent VAT on first-class train tickets.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal revealed the plan during his budget speech in parliament on Thursday
"I propose to impose 15 percent VAT on first-class railway services in addition to air-conditioned services," he said.
In total, Bangladesh Railway offers 11 categories of train tickets among which, passengers are liable to pay 15 percent VAT for 'Snigdha', AC seats and AC berths.
If the new budget proposal is approved, the same amount of surcharge will be applicable for first-class tickets.
More stories
- Tk 6.78tn budget for development goals
- A budget to fight the global economic crisis
- Bahrain finally ‘reopens’ doors for Bangladeshis
- Govt out to raise $1bn to tackle crisis
- India could soon allow wheat exports
- US bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks
- Change ideas on social safety: Binayak
- BB keeps upping the US dollar price
Recent Stories
- Bangladesh refocuses on development goals with Tk 6.78tn budget for FY23
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh is raising $1bn to tackle economic crisis over Russia-Ukraine war
- India could soon allow wheat exports of 1.2m tonnes
- US bars investors from buying Russian debt, stocks on secondary market
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%