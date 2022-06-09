First-class train travel to get costlier

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal revealed the plan during his budget speech in parliament on Thursday

"I propose to impose 15 percent VAT on first-class railway services in addition to air-conditioned services," he said.

In total, Bangladesh Railway offers 11 categories of train tickets among which, passengers are liable to pay 15 percent VAT for 'Snigdha', AC seats and AC berths.

If the new budget proposal is approved, the same amount of surcharge will be applicable for first-class tickets.