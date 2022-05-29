Bangladesh Bank raises key policy rate for first time in nearly 2 years
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 May 2022 09:34 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2022 09:34 PM BdST
The central bank has raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 5 percent as part of its efforts to control consumer prices.
The repo rate change, the first since July 2020, will be effective immediately, according to a notice issued by Bangladesh Bank on Sunday.
It cited a hike in the prices of fuel oil, food and non-food commodities on the international market.
Bangladesh’s inflation rose 6.29 percent in April, the highest in 18 months.
The repurchase agreement rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks in the event of any shortfall of funds.
The decision came after Governor Fazle Kabir held a meeting of the Monetary
Policy Committee to fix a new rate.
The central bank also noted that the price hike has occurred when the global economy is turning around following expansionary measures taken by countries around the world as the pandemic ebbed.
- Taka devalued against dollar again
- $42bn forex reserves: enough?
- I was offered consultancy in return for Padma Bridge duty: Mashiur
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil
- Coal India to import for first time in years
- Ready to discuss Ukrainian grain shipments: Putin
- Hasina urges OECD to extend preferential facilities to 2029
- India seen facing worsening power outage risks
- Bangladesh devalues taka against dollar again
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil, minister says
- Coal India to import for first time in years as power shortages loom
- Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Mashiur says donors offered him foreign consultancy if he gave up Padma Bridge job
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Nepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Bus crashes into a tree in Barishal, 10 dead
- Clinical Real Madrid beat Liverpool to claim 14th Champions League title
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Sri Lanka to pay $72.6m for 90,000 tonnes Russian oil, minister says