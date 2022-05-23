Hasina places 5 proposals to enhance regional cooperation at ESCAP
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2022 08:51 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 08:51 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has put forward five proposals to enhance regional financial cooperation in the wake of the economic crisis driven by the Russia-Ukraine war and the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a video message broadcast in the 78th session of the United Nation’s Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, or ESCAP, on Monday, she said the Russia-Ukraine war must be stopped immediately and joint actions are needed to tackle the situation.
She called for international support for Bangladesh and other countries graduating to developing nations in a “more pragmatic way” along with enhanced regional financial cooperation to improve regional crisis management capacity.
The prime minister emphasised action-oriented steps to facilitate collaboration in pursuit of knowledge and innovation with sufficient allocation of funds and technology for countries that are vulnerable to the effects of climate change.
She also proposed leveraging ICT for employment generation and growth of IT
The prime minister described the achievements of her government and its efforts for Bangladesh’s development, noting that it has been working with the aim to transform Bangladesh into a knowledge-based developed and prosperous country by 2041.
"We see regional cooperation as the most viable option for shared prosperity,” she said.
The session is being held from May 23 to 27 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok and online on 75th anniversary of ESCAP.
Hasina said Bangladesh is actively engaged in the cross-border paperless trade, Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement, public-private partnership networking, renewable energy and other initiatives of UN-ESCAP.
Bangladesh gave support to ESCAP's initiatives for the Asian Highway and Trans-Asian Railway and other approaches, she said.
She also mentioned that Bangladesh has been hosting 1.1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar and this humanitarian crisis poses a serious security threat.
"We expect enhanced focus and active support of the international community for safe, sustainable and dignified return of these displaced people," she said.
