Switzerland to invest Tk 11bn in Bangladesh to support graduation to developing nation

The European country launched the programme at a ceremony in Dhaka on Wednesday, with hopes that it will promote a prosperous, just and resilient society, and contribute to peaceful coexistence.

Patricia Danzi, director general of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), presented the programme to Planning Minister MA Mannan.

The new cooperation programme is guided by Swiss foreign policy priorities and the country’s international cooperation strategy, the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

“It is aligned with the Agenda 2030 and Bangladesh’s development priorities, including the Eighth Five-Year Plan.”

“For the progress of every citizen, our government has taken various strategies in the social development sector. The government is implementing development plans so that no one is left behind,” Mannan said.

“The Swiss government has extended their helping hand in this sector and we are very grateful to them.”

Danzi said Bangladesh is one of the countries that have been affected by climate change the worst.

“Switzerland will help Bangladesh face climate change, empower women, eradicate inequalities and eliminate poverty.”

The SDC director general wrapped up her five-day visit to Bangladesh by attending the launching event of the new cooperation programme.

During Danzi’s first visit to Bangladesh, she met with senior government officials, development partners, beneficiaries and other key stakeholders to discuss a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, international cooperation, Bangladesh’s development priorities and the Rohingya crisis.

She also visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar and different humanitarian and development projects funded by Switzerland in Cox’s Bazar and Gazipur districts.