Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Sep 2021 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2021 07:25 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has notified the banks about cuts in interests for people investing more than Tk 1.5 million in six types of savings certificates.
These investors will earn less from their savings than others and the profit will decline further in case of investment above Tk 3 million.
Customers queue up at the principal branch of state-owned Sonali Bank in Dhaka’s Motijheel commercial area on Tuesday as the government gradually starts to ease the lockdown rules during the coronavirus crisis.
The central bank issued the notice on Sunday after the finance ministry announced the readjusted rates last week with three thresholds among nine savings schemes, cutting profits on six of them for the investors who will buy savings instruments worth over Tk 1.5 million.
The six are: 5-Year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra, 3-Monthly Profit Bearings, Family Savings Certificates, Pensioner Sanchayaptra, Post Office Savings Bank’s Fixed Deposit and Wage Earner Development Bond.
Profit rates for ordinary accounts at Post Office and US Dollar Premium Bond have remained unchanged at 7.5 percent; it is 6.5 percent for US Dollar Investment Bond.
The new rates, which will be applicable on new investments only, are:
Up to Tk 1.5m (%)
Over Tk 1.5m-Tk 3m (%)
Over Tk 3m (%)
Family Savings Certificates
11.52
10.5
9.5
5 Years Bangladesh Sanchayapatra
11.28
10.3
9.3
3-Monthly Profit Bearings
11.04
10
9
Fixed Deposit at Post Office
11.28
10.3
9.3
Pensioner Sanchayaptra
11.76
10.75
9.75
Wage Earner Development Bond
12
11
10
The interest will decrease further to 9 percent for more than Tk 5 million investment in Wage Earner Development Bond.
- Rising prices, shortages evoke 1970s-style jitters in Britain
- China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance
- Panama-listed firm gets solar power plant job
- China coal power retreat could wipe out $50bn of investment
- ADB cuts growth forecast in pandemic fallout
- Time to challenge what we know: Radwan Mujib
- Govt cuts interest on bigger savings
- ADB to give $12bn in loans to Bangladesh over 5 years
- In Britain, rising prices and shortages evoke 1970s-style jitters
- China's high-tech push seeks to reassert global factory dominance
- Panama-listed firm gets Bangladesh solar power plant job
- China's overseas coal power retreat could wipe out $50bn of investment
- ADB trims Bangladesh growth forecast in pandemic fallout
- Time to challenge what we know: Radwan Mujib
Most Read
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers in Afghan city
- Man arrested on suspicion of murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa
- A river, once part of livelihood, now largely lingers in memory
- Bangladesh logs 818 virus cases, lowest daily count in almost 19 weeks
- China welcomes Huawei executive home, but silent on freed Canadians
- Ocasio-Cortez apologises for her ‘present’ vote on Iron Dome funding
- China welcomes Huawei executive home, Trudeau hugs Canadians freed by Beijing
- Baking that’s simple, but always satisfying
- Bangladesh logs 21 daily virus deaths, lowest in 4 months