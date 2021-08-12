Bangladesh cuts rice import duty to 15% to control price in pandemic
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Aug 2021 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2021 11:32 PM BdST
The government has cut the duty on import of rice to 15 percent from 25 percent to rein in spiralling prices amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The finance ministry and the National Board of Revenue announced the decision on the import of sunned and parboiled rice on Thursday.
In some cases, rice import has been exempted from all regulatory duties on some conditions.
The decisions will be effective for three months.
The NBR took the decision at the food ministry’s request after prices of the staple soared in the domestic market recently, said Syed Golam Kibria, a member of the board.
“People’s purchasing power is more important than increasing revenue.”
Previously, the tax incidence of imported rice amounted to 62.5 percent, a burden now lowered to 25 percent, Kibria said.
Besides the 15 percent duty, the taxes are 5 percent advance tax and 5 percent advance income tax.
- US Senate passes $1tr infrastructure bill
- PM refuses to have her name on power plant
- BB ties deposit rate to inflation
- How a little-known G7 task force unwittingly helps governments
- FY20 GDP growth revised down to 3.51%
- Google to pay Tk 22.9m VAT
- Govt to buy 30 oxygen generators
- $1tr US infrastructure bill pours money into long-delayed needs
- Senate passes $1 trillion infrastructure bill, handing Biden a bipartisan win
- Hasina spurns plans to name solar power plant after her
- Bangladesh bars banks from lowering deposit rate below inflation
- How a little-known G7 task force unwittingly helps governments target critics
- Delayed data shows how pandemic dealt a blow to Bangladesh economy
- Google to pay Tk 22.9m VAT in Bangladesh
Most Read
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Bangladesh may bring back pandemic curbs if virus cases jump: state minister
- CID put on six more cases over drug busts in houses of Helena, Piasha and others
- Australia coach Langer argues with CA staffer over Bangladesh song video after series loss
- Police superintendent accused of rape by colleague
- Shakib voted ICC Player of the Month for July
- Amid a second wave, Bangladesh grapples with growing demand for COVID vaccines
- Bangladesh to allow tourist sites, entertainment centres to reopen Aug 19
- EU looking into new possible side-effects of mRNA COVID-19 shots
- Bangladesh to suspend first dosing of Moderna COVID vaccine, continue Sinopharm