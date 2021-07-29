BERC raises LPG price for the second month in a row
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Jul 2021 08:38 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2021 08:38 PM BdST
Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission or BERC has raised the retail price of cylindered liquefied petroleum gas by Tk 8.48 to Tk 82.72 per kg for August.
BERC Chairman Abdul Jalil announced the new price, a hike for the second month in a row, in a regular news conference held virtually on Thursday, citing a rise in the international market.
In line with the new prices, one cylinder of 12 kg LPG will cost a customer maximum Tk 993, which is Tk 891 in July.
The BERC set the price of LPG for the first time on Apr 12. It was lowered twice in the subsequent months.
It was decided earlier that LPG prices will be revised every month by adjusting with the prices of propane and butane of Saudi Aramco.
