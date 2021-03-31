Government to support 10m poor families with cash aid on Mujib Year before Eid
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Mar 2021 08:53 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 08:53 PM BdST
The government will provide more than 10 million poor families with cash help on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary 'Mujib Year' before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
The disaster management and relief ministry has allocated over Tk 4.5 billion for the disbursement among the poor listed on Vulnerable Group Feeding or VGF scheme, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Each of the families will receive Tk 450, or the price of 10 kg rice, in cash assistance.
The ultra-poor and the families that suffered losses due to natural disasters will be prioritised, the ministry said.
It believes the cash aid will help the families increase their purchasing power during Ramadan amid the pandemic.
