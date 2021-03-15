Saudi labour reforms usher in new era with migrant workers now having greater rights
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Mar 2021 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 01:25 PM BdST
Reforms to Saudi Arabia’s ‘kafala’ sponsorship system have taken effect from Sunday, offering expatriate workers in the kingdom greater flexibility in the workplace, Gulf Business reports.
The ‘Labour Reform Initiative’, first announced by the kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development in November, allows expatriate workers labour mobility, as well as amends existing exit procedures.
Expatriate workers in the kingdom can now transfer their sponsorship from one employer to another upon the expiry of their work contract without the need for their former employer’s approval.
The move is aimed at driving greater competition in the local market by permitting workers to change their employers.
Expat workers in the kingdom can also request exit/re-entry visas and secure a final exit visa online, without requiring prior consent from their employers.
The dramatic overhaul — part of the kingdom’s efforts to build an attractive jobs market — also will allow expat workers to apply directly for government services, with their employment contracts documented digitally.
As many as 10 million migrant workers are expected to benefit from the changes under the kingdom’s new initiative, intended to foster “a competitive and fair working environment”, according to Arab News.
Expat workers have greeted the reform package enthusiastically, saying it offers them greater choice and support in employment.
- Saudi labour reforms take effect
- India is likely to be included in global bond index by Oct
- COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income: Yellen
- 2 more years sought for Padma Bridge
- Biden bets on the poor
- Bangladesh economy a 'bull case': WSJ
- China sets modest GDP growth target
- Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars
- Saudi labour reforms usher in new era with migrant workers now having greater rights
- India is likely to be included in global bond index by October
- Yellen says COVID-19 having 'extremely unfair' impact on women's income, jobs
- Ministry seeks two more years to complete Padma Bridge over coronavirus delays
- To juice the economy, Biden bets on the poor
- ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’: Chaos strikes global shipping
Most Read
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- DGHS chief warns of looming danger as virus cases surge
- Four injured in Dhaka ‘girder launcher’ collapse
- Hasina asks Biman Bangladesh Airlines to improve service
- Counterterrorism chief Monirul Islam gets new assignment to lead Special Branch
- Bangladesh’s coronavirus cases surge 67% in a week
- Bangladesh logs 1,159 new virus cases, highest daily count in 10 weeks
- Barishal court throws out case against bdnews24.com editors over HBM Iqbal reports
- Hassan O Rashid joins Prime Bank as new managing director and CEO
- Protests as lawyer alleges RAB torture after arrest at Supreme Court premises