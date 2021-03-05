Kawasaki ships first Dhaka Metrorail cars to Bangladesh

The railcars are scheduled to arrive at the depot in the Bangladesh capital by April, Kawasaki said in a statement on Thursday.

The shipped rolling stock consists of the first train set out of 24 six-car sets or 144 cars ordered by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd in August 2017 to the consortium formed by Kawasaki and Mitsubishi.

The body of the cars is made of light and durable stainless steel, according to the statement.

The rolling stock is equipped with indoor and outdoor CCTV cameras to check the status of passengers and platforms during one-man operation.

The installed cameras will not only secure safety for onboard passengers but also for others coming in and leaving the trains and platforms.

Besides these, each car features two large-capacity air conditioning units enabling a comfortable commute amid high temperature and humidity.