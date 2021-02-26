PLSFL defaulters must repay, says High Court
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Feb 2021 03:19 AM BdST Updated: 26 Feb 2021 03:19 AM BdST
The people who defaulted on repayment of loans taken from the People’s Leasing and Financial Services Ltd or PLSFL must pay back, the High Court has said.
The court warned the defaulters that they must work within the remits of law and influence of ministers or others will not work in this case.
It ordered them to repay the first instalment before beginning discussion on how the full repayment will go ahead; otherwise their pleas for rescheduling will not be accepted.
Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar passed the orders on Thursday after hearing statements of some of the defaulters in the second phase.
The court summoned 280 of the people who had defaulted on repayment of loans worth more than Tk 500,000 from PLFSL following a list prepared by Md Asaduzzaman Khan, a probational liquidator for the firm.
They were asked why they will not be ordered to explain the default loans.
As many as 51 of the 143 defaulters appeared in the court in the first phase on Tuesday.
On Thursday, 45 of the rest turned out.
“The work can begin once you repay a portion of the money,” Justice Sarkar said, ordering them to clear the first instalment within the next hearing on Mar 9. “Those who had deposited money in PLFSL are spending their days haplessly.”
He also ordered the Bangladesh Bank to unfreeze their bank accounts only for the repayment when a defaulter noted that he was regularly clearing the instalments until his account was frozen following a court order in January 2019.
“I’ve been telling them (central bank and Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission) for two years to form a board or a committee (for the repayment). The court cannot do this. It is hampering my regular work. I’ve been waiting for two years to see what the Bangladesh Bank and SEC do,” the judge said.
Noting that only one liquidator and a legal advisor are working on the issue, he pointed out that there will be additional costs for monthly payments and office rents if a committee of 10 people is formed.
Speaking to a defaulter, Justice Sarkar said, “The influence of ministers or others will not work here if you do not repay. You must repay within the law. Now pay an instalment and then discuss the rest with the board or committee.”
The default loans from PLFSL total over Tk 16.55 billion.
Proshanta Kumar Halder, a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank, fled abroad after embezzling a huge sum from ILFSL, PLFSL, FAS Finance and Investment Company, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company.
The High Court on Jan 5 slapped a travel ban on 25 people, including former Bangladesh Bank deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury, while hearing a writ petition filed by five of the PLFSL clients who had lost their money in the scam.
The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a number of people on charges of abetting Halder’s crimes.
- Forex reserves top $44bn
- Could that be a boom on post-pandemic horizon?
- NBR seeks SK Sur’s bank account details
- Mega-projects will change Bangladesh: Naoki
- WB, IMF to consider climate change in debt reduction talks
- Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
- US charges 3 N Korean hackers
- Govt to charge tolls on Dhaka-Sylhet highway
- Bangladesh forex reserves cross $44bn milestone
- On the post-pandemic horizon, could that be ... a boom?
- Japan-funded mega-projects will ‘change the face’ of Bangladesh: Ambassador Naoki
- NBR seeks SK Sur’s bank account details over PK Halder scam
- World Bank, IMF to consider climate change in debt reduction talks
- Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus
Most Read
- Bangladesh writer Mushtaq Ahmed, arrested in digital security case, dies in jail
- Cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima charged in case filed by her first husband Rakib
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Relief secretary contracts virus 12 days after vaccination
- Bangladesh inoculates older sex workers at biggest brothel
- Candidate Biden called Saudi Arabia a ‘pariah.’ He now has to deal with it
- PBI to investigate case against Nasir, wife Tamima by her first husband Rakib
- Supporters of Myanmar military coup rampage in Yangon
- After pressure to remove old reports, bdnews24.com faces plea for defamation suit
- Bangladesh observes 12th anniversary of Peelkhana carnage