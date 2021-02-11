Bangladesh to overshoot Padma Bridge Rail Link Project budget by billions for iconic stations
Zafar Ahmed, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2021 12:34 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 12:34 AM BdST
The railways ministry's plan to amend the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project to tweak the design of four stations will take the spending billions over budget.
The ministry says the stations in Faridpur’s Bhanga, the two ends of the bridge at Mawa and Zajira, and Narail will be iconic ones.
Changing the design of only the junction at Bhanga may push the cost by Tk 2.8 billion or 75 percent from the Tk 38.2 million earmarked for the station in the original plan.
Officials say the total cost may go up by several billions of takas, although the estimated cost to construct the three other stations have not been figured out.
“A world-class bridge is being constructed on the Padma river. We want everything related to the bridge to come with international standards,” said Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan.
He said the four stations will have modern facilities. “So the project cost will increase and amendments will be needed.”
The government is funding over Tk 210 billion with loans from China. It will finance the remainder of the money from its coffers.
Under the project, the authorities will construct 172-kilometre railway tracks from Faridpur’s Bhanga to Jashore via Narail. China Railway Group or CREC is expected to finish the job within 2024.
There will be 17 stations from Dhaka to Jashore, a railways ministry official said, citing the original plan.
The stations in Bhanga, Jashore’s Rupdia and Dhaka’s Gendaria will be renovated under the project while the 14 other stations will be new.
In the original plan, the estimated cost for the 17 stations was a little over Tk 366 million.
Minister Sujan said the construction of the Bhanga station would raise the cost by Tk 2 billion while another Tk 800 million would be needed for land acquisition.
“We can’t ensure sustainable development if we forget that the government is working to make Bangladesh a developed country within 2041.
“We are spending so much money on the project so that it will be suitable for a developed Bangladesh and the people can use it for a long time,” he added.
The minister believes the design change will not affect the implementation to a great deal.
The overhead station will have separate entry and exit points, access control, natural light-filled waiting area and food court, shopping mall and commercial space.
It was also decided that the Gendaria station in Dhaka needs renovation considering the plan to introduce high-speed trains.
All the stations under the project will have lifts, escalator, footbridge or underpass.
“We are bound to do however the minister wants it,” said Project Director Golam Fakhruddin A Chowdhury.
The estimated cost will be finalised once the design is made. The government will ask about the Narail station afterwards, Chowdhury said.
Work is underway to determine which parts of the projects need to be altered.
He hopes the project will be completed within the deadline. “We still have a lot of time.”
“We are ready to open up the bridge for trains on the day it is opened to traffic as promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he added.
- Deal done to send workers to Maldives
- Brazil gets $1bn from BRICS bank to fight COVID
- Americans take to 'buy now, pay later' shopping during pandemic
- For whom project cost rises, PM asks
- IMF sent Myanmar $350mn in emergency aid
- $15 billion remittances in 7 months
- How much did aid to small businesses help?
- France, Germany slowly emerge from recessions
- Bangladesh to overshoot Padma Bridge Rail Link Project budget by billions for iconic stations
- COVID, climate, tax feature at first post-Trump G7 talks
- Brazil gets $1 billion from BRICS bank to fight coronavirus
- Bangladesh signs deal with Maldives to send workers, regularise undocumented ones
- Americans take to 'buy now, pay later' shopping during pandemic, but can they afford it?
- Hasina orders action against officials over ‘incorrect’ design pushing project cost up by billions
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
- Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 88
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- Australia, New Zealand to tour Bangladesh for T20 series this year