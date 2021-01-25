Over 300,000 loan delinquents in Bangladesh: finance minister

Kamal highlighted the steps taken by the government for the speedy disposal of the cases related to defaults and recovery of loans in parliament on Monday.

He said the revenue collection target for the ongoing fiscal year is Tk 3.3 trillion, with about 32.87 percent of the target achieved until December 2020.

The government has allocated Tk 14.55 billion so far for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines, said Kamal.

Some allegations of money laundering through under- or over-invoicing have surfaced, Kamal said. A law-enforcement agency is investigating the matter. Legal action is ongoing in the cases where the allegations have been found to be true.

The government has undertaken various measures to curb money laundering which will reduce the malpractice, Kamal said.