Over 300,000 loan delinquents in Bangladesh: finance minister

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Jan 2021 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2021 01:14 PM BdST

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said there are 334,982 loan defaulters in banks and other financial institutions in Bangladesh at present.

Kamal highlighted the steps taken by the government for the speedy disposal of the cases related to defaults and recovery of loans in parliament on Monday.

He said the revenue collection target for the ongoing fiscal year is Tk 3.3 trillion, with about 32.87 percent of the target achieved until December 2020.

The government has allocated Tk 14.55 billion so far for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines, said Kamal.

Some allegations of money laundering through under- or over-invoicing have surfaced, Kamal said. A law-enforcement agency is investigating the matter. Legal action is ongoing in the cases where the allegations have been found to be true.

The government has undertaken various measures to curb money laundering which will reduce the malpractice, Kamal said.

