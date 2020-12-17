Modi invites Bangladesh to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2020 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 03:18 PM BdST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh to join the New Development Bank or BRICS Bank, a multilateral institution which mobilises resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging economies.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her interest in being a part of the initiative, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami said in Dhaka on Thursday.
Current members of the new bank are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
