Modi invites Bangladesh to join BRICS Bank, Hasina agrees

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Dec 2020 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 03:18 PM BdST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Bangladesh to join the New Development Bank or BRICS Bank, a multilateral institution which mobilises resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging economies.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her interest in being a part of the initiative, Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka Vikram Doraiswami said in Dhaka on Thursday.

Current members of the new bank are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

