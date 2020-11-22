Bangladesh Bank gets two new deputy governors

The central bank's Executive Director Kazi Sayedur Rahman and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank's Managing Director AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan will take up the posts, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The appointments will remain valid until they reach the age of 62. Sayedur Rahman will turn 62 on Jan 1, 2025 and Sajedur Rahman on Feb 1, 2024.

Sayedur has received the appointment notice from the Ministry of Finance, he told bdnews24.com. The notice for Sajedur Rahman’s appointment has reached the central bank, said Bangladesh Bank spokesman and Executive Director Serajul Islam.

Prior to the new appointments, the central bank had two deputy governors: SM Moniruzzaman and Ahmed Jamal. Moniruzzaman’s contract will end in December. The latest appointments bring the number of deputy governors to four.

In 2016, Abul Kashem and Nazneen Sultana, two deputy governors, were removed after the Bangladesh Bank reserve hack. Two posts had remained vacant since then.