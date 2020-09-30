Easy financing amid pandemic triggers inflation fears in Bangladesh
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Sep 2020 03:16 AM BdST Updated: 30 Sep 2020 03:16 AM BdST
Bangladesh is eyeing a robust economic growth on government measures to ensure flow of money amid the coronavirus crisis, but easy funds from the stimulus packages have triggered fears of inflation.
Even Bangladesh Bank has warned of the risks lying in the release of the loans that aim to help the private industries soften the blow of the pandemic crisis in order to prevent job cuts.
Growth outlook is positive due to lockdown measures being lifted in Bangladesh as well as in the advanced and emerging market economies, the central bank said in its quarterly report for April-June.
Moreover, a range of expansionary fiscal and monetary policies are likely to boost economic activities in full swing in the near future, said the report, published on Sunday.
The central bank suggested active vigilance and policy tuning to balance between growth recovery and price stability.
Point-to-point general inflation increased to 6.02 percent in the quarter from 5.48 percent in the previous quarter amid some volatility, driven by a rise in food prices that emanated mostly from pandemic-induced global and domestic supply chain disruptions.
Though food inflation witnessed a notable rise during the quarter, non-food inflation moderated because of subdued demand of elastic items. Accordingly, 12-month average inflation rose to 5.65 percent in FY20 from the target of 5.50 percent.
Rice prices, however, remained the single largest contributor to food inflation throughout the quarter, the Bangladesh Bank noted.
Again, pulses and spices price hike contributed much to food inflation.
“Looking ahead, upside risk to headline inflation in the near term may arise from the slowdown in economic activities resulted from supply and demand disruption caused by the pandemic driven mitigation measures,” the report said.
Moreover, policy response of the food-exporting countries regarding restrictions on food export is likely to affect food inflation in the near future, it added
Salehuddin Ahmed, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank, and researcher Ahsan H Mansur said the central bank’s concerns are genuine.
The government has approved over Tk 1 trillion, or more than one-fifth of the last national budget, in stimulus packages to cushion the economy from the pandemic crisis.
Salehuddin told bdnews24.com on Tuesday that there was no alternative to increasing the money flow amid such an unprecedented crisis. But the government must ensure the use of the money in productive sectors and repayment of the loans.
“If the unproductive sectors get more money or the funds are laundered abroad, it will create a greater risk for the economy,” he warned.
“The situation is different now. Prices of almost all the commodities, including rice, pulses, flour, onion, vegetables, fishes and meat, are on the rise,” he said, blaming the damage of the supply chain due to the pandemic, floods and market manipulation for the hikes.
“In addition to these, the increased flow of money into market from the stimulus packages has created fears of further inflation,” he added.
- Easy funds fuel inflation fear
- December leeway for loan defaulters
- Migrant jobs slump amid pandemic
- Sri Lanka seeks deferment of debt payments from India
- WB signs $200m to improve water access
- Credit card interest capped at 20%
- Tk 2.5bn project to boost Hilsa catch
- Food crisis roils Cuba's ailing economy
Most Read
- Education Minister Dipu Moni to hold press conference on Sep 30
- Bangladesh will announce school reopening decision ‘shortly’
- ACC arrests JMI founder Abdur Razzaq over mask, PPE scam
- Amnesty halts work in India amid ‘reprisal’ from govt
- Bangladesh clears path for O and A Level exams to run on schedule
- Case against Tarana, four others for 'distorting history' dismissed
- Bangladeshi couple found dead in US after suspected murder-suicide
- Bangladesh counts 1,488 new virus cases, deaths surpass 5,200
- Kuwait's ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah dies
- Russia to supply 25m COVID-19 vaccine doses to Nepal