Bangladesh Bank orders loan recovery from flood-hit farmers paused

  Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 24 Jul 2020 03:43 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2020 03:43 AM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has ordered all banks to postpone recovery of loans from farmers who have been affected by floods until the situation improves.

The central bank has also ordered disbursement of new farm loans readjusting demand and considering the real picture in the areas where crops have been damaged by the deluge.

In a set of orders to support the farmers on Thursday, the Bangladesh Bank said the banks will have to give the farmers rescheduling facility by relaxing down-payment provisions.

It asked the banks to encourage certain projects of the farmers, such as poultry and cattle farming, and cattle feed production, for their rehabilitation.

The banks will have to inform the central bank about the progress in implementing the orders by Oct 31.

The government estimates flash floods have caused crop loss worth Tk 3.49 billion.

