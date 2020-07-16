Bangladesh gets a record $7.27 billion foreign aid amid coronavirus crisis

According to the current exchange rate, the amount of the foreign aid receipt is Tk 620 billion, that is highest in the history of Bangladesh, according to the report issued by the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

The net foreign aid in FY 2019-20 is 11.16 percent higher than the year before, which is also 2.39 percent more than a $7.1 billion target set by the government for this period.

Different donor countries and agencies had disbursed $6.54 billion in fiscal 2018-19, leading the government to set a target of $7.1 billion in fiscal 2019-20.

“‘The implementation of the government’s Annual Development Programme (ADB) has seen a sharp drop in the last fiscal year due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the donor agencies kept their words and promptly disbursed the money to help the government rebuilding an economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis,” ERD Additional Secretary Pear Mohammad told bdnews24.com.