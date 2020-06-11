Bangladesh raising mobile phone voice call, text, internet data rates
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jun 2020 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 05:51 PM BdST
Mobile phone services are getting costlier as the government has proposed a rise in supplementary duty on the services for FY 2020-21.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal sought to drive the duty to 15 percent from 10 percent on services provided through mobile phone SIM or RIM cards.
Voice call rates, SMS charges and internet data costs will rise once the proposal is approved for the next fiscal year.
For the outgoing financial year, the duty was raised to 10 percent from 5 percent.
It was lowered to 3 percent once after the introduction of 5 percent duty in 2015-16.
The mobile phone operators say the cost of using their services will in effect rise by a staggering 33.25 percent in total, including 15 percent VAT, 1 percent surcharge, 15 percent duty and other taxes.
- Tk 5.68 trillion budget unveiled
- GDP growth revised to 5.2% in FY20
- Budget: a pathway from crisis
- Health ‘mega plan’ on the way
- A devastating setback for Indian women
- 51pc had no income during lockdown: study
- Pakistan to target 2.3pc growth after pandemic hit
- Exports turn around but 61% lower year-on-year
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
- Popular Group chairperson dies two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
- Japan now bans chartered flights from Bangladesh Biman
- Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorised for use as soon as September
- Bangladesh budget to chart a pathway from crisis
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Bangladesh panel calls for expanding lockdown coverage in hotpots to curb contagion
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Bangladesh to unveil health ‘mega plan’ in budget to weather pandemic