Is Bangladesh ready to tackle risks of reopening in pandemic?

The government ultimately opted against extending the lockdown beyond May 30, allowing office and businesses to reopen on a limited scale in an effort to kickstart the floundering economy.

Worryingly, the efforts to restore some semblance of normalcy coincided with a soaring number of coronavirus cases and death across the country with the outbreak showing little sign of abating.

Questions inevitably arose on whether the decision to lift the lockdown was a timely one, especially when the rate of infections has not been curbed.

Moreover, is it possible to revive the economy with just a partial workforce and more pertinently, is Bangladesh adequately equipped to follow through with it?

It is possible to relax the lockdown rules only when the epidemic has subsided, according to Dr Mushtuq Husain, former chief scientific officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR.

Most countries around the globe, especially in Europe, relaxed the lockdown rules as the infection rate was on the wane, he said.

“It is dangerous for public health if a lockdown is lifted while the disease is running rampant,” he told bdnews24.com.

Even as the government removed the lockdown restriction despite the well-documented health risks, the move can hardly be said to have set the economy rolling over the last week, according to Prof Syed Abdul Hamid of Dhaka University's Institute of Health Economics.

The government ordered 25 percent of its employees to attend office even as public transport and rail services are yet to resume operations in full swing. Meanwhile, big shopping malls also remain shuttered, he pointed out.

“It means that although the economy has been reopened to a certain extent, hardly anything has gone back to normal. All we can see is that the economy ambling along with a lower rate of losses.”

The government’s initiative to control the epidemic by demarcating neighbourhoods into three specific risk zones, based on the degree of the infection's prevalence, only a week after removing the lockdown restrictions, proves that it never had a clear strategy for combatting the disease in the immediate aftermath.

Bangladesh began enforcing a nationwide shutdown of offices, industrial units and public transport system, initially termed a 'general holiday', from Mar 26 followed by stay-at-home orders after Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on Mar 8. However, the process was riddled with concerns with many areas of the country reportedly failing to properly implement the restrictions aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

Under the circumstances, Bangladesh should focus on taking the utmost precautions as it attempts to restart its economy, said KAS Murshid, director-general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies.

He believes it is imperative that the workforce in all sectors are equipped with proper protective gear at work just like medical workers.

“You can reopen the economy provided the proper preparations have been made. You must at least be 90 percent prepared if not 100 percent,” said the economist.

Passengers appeared oblivious to the physical distancing rules as they scrambled to get down from a launch at Sadarghat terminal in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

It took only a month for Bangladesh to reach the grim milestone of 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases after the disease was first detected in the country on Mar 8. The government subsequently ordered a lockdown on Mar 26, urging citizens to remain at home as much as possible, while suspending the public transport system.

However, the caseload began to move in an upward trajectory during the lockdown in April before crossing 10,000 on May 4. However, the government decided to allow shops and factories to partially reopen, subject to compliance with the prevailing health and hygiene directives. All institutions, except schools, were allowed to reopen on a 'limited scale' from May 31 in an effort to resuscitate the economy.

At the time, the number of coronavirus cases were 44,604 with 601 fatalities, according to government data.

But on Sunday, the caseload surged 65,769 while the body count hit 888, marking a jump of 21,000 cases across the country in the space of a week.

Crowded public transport services, which fly in the face of the safe distancing norms, have become a common sight despite other restrictions such as the closure of shops in the evening and limited travel at night remaining in effect.

This has led to calls for fresh, stringent lockdown measures from some quarters to curb the rapid spread of the infection.

Planning Minister MA Mannan believes there was no alternative to relaxing the lockdown and reopening the economy which had hit rock bottom as a result of the lockdown over the coronavirus crisis.

“We have lifted the lockdown as it was better than allowing the worst to happen. Our economy is heavily dependent on exporting goods to the western world. Even those countries were reeling from the impact of the pandemic but are now reopening their economies in a disciplined way."

"They have now started issuing some work orders as well. We’ll fall behind if we don’t keep our economy open in the present circumstances.”

The government's current strategy is to identify and flag high-risk areas and impose area-wise lockdowns accordingly to bridle the epidemic.

“Both the cases and deaths are seeing huge leaps. Apart from educational institutions, everything else has been reopened. The ‘mapping and zoning’ process is the only means to implement the containment plan,” Helal Uddin Ahmed, secretary to the Local Government Division, told bdnews24.com.

The Local Government Division will start implementing the plan once it receives the updated data on the current state of the epidemic in cities, districts, upazilas and wards across the country, he said.

More than 20,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the Dhaka district, including the metropolitan area, accounting for one-third of the total number of cases in the country.

There were more than 2,500 patients in each of the Chattogram and Narayanganj districts. The tally of infections has reportedly crossed 1,000 in Gazipur and Cumilla as well.

Initially, Dhaka and Narayanganj had the concentration of COVID-19 cases. Though the government, on paper, placed the entire district of Narayanganj under lockdown, its implementation was lax as people freely travelled to other districts largely ignoring the restrictions.

Scenes of large swaths of garment factory workers travelling hundreds of kilometres to Dhaka, Narayanganj and Gazipur when these industrial units reopened during the lockdown were largely greeted with shock amid growing concerns over the risk of contagion among them.

Many of the workers later returned to their home districts when the factories were ordered to close again in the face of widespread criticism.

Most people were on the move again during the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday, increasing the chances of spreading the disease further.

It was around that time the government announced economic activities would be restarted at a reduced capacity until Jun 15, instead of extending the lockdown.

At least 60 million people work in the 42 formal and informal sectors of the country, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics and the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The government decided to run its offices with 25 percent of the workforce until Jun 15.

However, garment exporters' lobby BGMEA could not provide details on the number of workers who have rejoined work in the apparels sector.

The figures for workers returning to their jobs in the private sector also eluded experts.

Workers wearing face masks sew garment at a factory in Dhaka's Mirpur amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Experts are yet to put a specific number on the financial loss incurred by Bangladesh, an emerging economy with a burgeoning GDP growth rate, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country has fallen behind its target of 8.2 % GDP growth as a result of the economic fallout from the epidemic from March to May, Planning Minister Mannan said.

“I can’t give you the exact figure as I’m not a researcher, but I believe we lost a quarter of our annual turnover.”

Bangladesh posted more than 8% GDP growth in the last fiscal year and aimed to reach 8.2 % in fiscal 2020.

The coronavirus crisis is expected to trigger a massing slump in the country’s economic growth rate with the IMF projecting its GDP to drop down to 3.8 %. The World Bank meanwhile forecast only 2% to 3% GDP growth for Bangladesh.

Economists in the country estimated a financial loss of more than Tk 2.17 trillion in agriculture, industrial and service sectors between the months of April and May, said Prof Abdul Hamid. The figure takes into account the losses racked up during the Eid and Bengali New Year holidays.

The government is planning to impose area-wise lockdown by identifying infection clusters and hotspots and dividing them into red, yellow and green zones while at the same time running economic activities on a limited scale.

But will it be enough to bring the crisis under control?

“The infection rate is not the same across the country. If there’s a cluster which triggers mass community transmissions, then the authorities must restrict movement in that affected area like they did in Mirpur's Tolarbagh, and Shibchar in Madaripur,” said epidemiologist Mushtuq.

The areas at risk should be sealed off if it is expansive and has a high rate of infection, according to him.

As the disease has spread across the entire country, the authorities must limit the number of travellers using transport services, he added.

“Maintaining social distancing rules and avoiding gatherings or contact between people at marketplaces are a priority — this is applicable to all areas.”

On whether it is possible to identify high-risk zones that need to be locked down, Mushtuq believes the Directorate General of Health Services can provide the relevant information on the prevalence of COVID-19 in specific areas as they have data on infected patients across the country.

“It’s a public health crisis. Therefore, people should be on board with plans to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Increased policing or the imposition of curfews are old measures. Yes, the police can take some action but the community must also play an active role.”

Mushtuq stressed the need for creating awareness among the people on the "dos and don’ts" in an epidemic.

The authorities should enforce a strict lockdown and implement it diligently unlike the previous one, according to Prof Abdul Hamid. The supply of food, drinks and medicine should be ensured for the poor living in the areas under lockdown at least 15 to 20 days beforehand, he said.

“Also, the hospitals should extend their services to the vulnerable,” he said.

The failure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Bangladesh can be attributed to a ‘lack of awareness’ among the public during the last lockdown, said Helal.

“The government was actively trying to limit the outbreak from the very beginning and accordingly closed down offices, educational institutions, factories and public transport system. But we failed to capitalise on the shutdown. Things would never have become so bad if people followed social distancing rules,” he said.

No-one can implement a lockdown forcefully, he said, adding: “The caseload and the death toll are rising. A great challenge lies ahead as the country strives to keep health services as well as the entire economy running.”

“We don’t know how long this will continue and can’t expect the world to return to what it was in 2019. Therefore, we must move forward focusing on this new reality,” said BIDS Director-General Murshid.

With additional reporting from Zafar Ahmed and Faysal Atik; written by Sabrina Karim Murshed and edited by Turaj Ahmad