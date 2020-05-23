Coronavirus cash aid distribution continues with BTRC help as Eid nears
Abdur Rahim Harmachi bdnews24.com
Published: 23 May 2020 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2020 03:35 AM BdST
The government is continuing distribution of cash aid among the jobless people amid the coronavirus outbreak.
As much as 30 percent of 5 million families received Tk 2,500 each under the programme until Friday.
The aid is being distributed as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Eid gift through four mobile financial service providers Nagad, bKash, Rocket and SeureCash.
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC is helping the government verify the lists by detecting names that have been repeated on the lists.
“We are trying hard so that everyone gets the money before the Eid,” Subrata Roy Maitra, a BTRC vice-chairman, told bndews24.com.
