Loan defaulters will qualify for coronavirus stimulus package
Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2020 08:58 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2020 08:58 PM BdST
Bangladesh Bank has eased restrictions on clearing funds from the Tk 300 billion coronavirus stimulus package for industrial sectors allowing the loan defaulters to apply for the incentives.
The central bank sent out a notice to all banks, opening this controversial opportunity for loan defaulters on Sunday.
It cited disruptions in activities related to internal credit risk rating due to the coronavirus shutdown. Bangladesh Bank also eased the requirement for documentation for the borrowers to apply for the loans.
More to follow
