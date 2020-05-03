Home > Economy

The Economist sees Bangladesh 9th strongest among emerging economies in coronavirus peril

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 May 2020 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 03 May 2020 12:01 AM BdST

The Economist has placed Bangladesh on the ninth position in terms of different indicators of financial strength among 66 emerging markets in peril over the coronavirus crisis.

China is just behind Bangladesh while Botswana has been placed first, according to the rankings published by the magazine on Saturday.

The others ahead of Bangladesh are Taiwan, South Korea, Peru, Russia, Philippines and Thailand.  

The Economist has ranked the countries using four potential sources of peril. These include public debt, foreign debt, and borrowing costs.

It has also calculated their likely foreign payments this year and compare this with their foreign exchange reserves.

“The damage to exports will be acute. Thanks to low oil prices, Gulf oil exporters will suffer a current-account deficit of over 3% of GDP this year, the IMF reckons, compared with a 5.6% surplus last year,” the magazine said of the economic impacts of the pandemic.

When exports fall short of imports, countries typically bridge the gap by borrowing from abroad, it said.

To weather the crisis, emerging economies may need at least $2.5 trillion, the IMF reckons, from foreign sources or their own reserves.

One way to ensure countries have more hard currency is to stop taking it from them, The Economist said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh poverty rate may double: SANEM

Govt allocates Tk 63m, rice for poor

FILE PHOTO: US Dollar banknotes are seen in this photo illustration taken February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez//File Photo

'Emergency' for millions as virus cuts remittance

An army man questions people who come out to the street amid concerns over the coronavirus disease outbreak in Dhaka on Apr 29. REUTERS

ADB approves $100m in virus loans for Bangladesh

Container storage fees waived

Farm loans rate cut to 4%

Motijheel, the commercial hub of Dhaka, is empty with all offices shut. Photo: Mostafigur Rahman

BB forms Tk100bn fund for SMEs

The US Capitol is seen from the Washington Monument, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington, US, April 25, 2020. REUTERS

Unemployment looms as US states ready reopening

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.