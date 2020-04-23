UN agency calls for $1 trillion developing world debt write-off
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Apr 2020 11:23 PM BdST Updated: 23 Apr 2020 11:23 PM BdST
Around $1 trillion of debt owed by developing countries would be cancelled under a global deal proposed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) on Thursday to help them overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The world's developing economies, which were already struggling with a rapidly growing debt burden, must now confront a record global downturn, plummeting prices for their oil and commodities exports and weakening local currencies.
At the same time, they need to spend more money on healthcare and to protect their economies. Some 64 low-income countries currently spend more on debt service than their health systems, according to UNCTAD.
"This is a world where defaults by developing nations on their debt is inevitable," Richard Kozul-Wright, director of UNCTAD's Division on Globalisation and Development Strategies, said during a video conference with journalists.
In a report calling for a plan to relieve developing countries' debt burden, UNCTAD estimated their liquidity and financing requirements due to the pandemic amount to at least $2.5 trillion.
High-income developing countries have debt service obligations of between $2 to $2.3 trillion in 2020 and 2021 alone, while middle and low-income countries have debt service obligations of $700 billion to $1.1 trillion.
Having poured some $8 trillion into stimulus for their own economies, the Group of 20 wealthy nations (G20) last week agreed to suspend the bilateral debt service payments by the world's poorest countries until the end of the year.
"It's kicking the can down the road," Kozul-Wright said. "You extend the problem and you pretend it's going to go away in two or three years time if growth picks up in the world economy. We don't think this is credible."
UNCTAD calculated the G20's debt moratorium would cover $20 billion of public debt to official bilateral creditors. An additional $8 billion would be included if all private creditors joined the initiative, and a further $12 billion if all multilateral creditors did as well.
'GLOBAL DEBT DEAL'
That has little impact on the developing world's overall debt burden, the agency said, and the money would need to be paid back with interest at the end of the suspension.
Instead, it called for a "Global Debt Deal" that would grant initial one-year debt standstills on request, which could be extended after a review and would include a stay on all creditor enforcement actions.
Debt relief and restructuring programmes would follow to ensure long-term debt sustainability, a process that would require significant debt cancellation.
Using as a benchmark the case of post-war Germany, which saw about half its debt cancelled, UNCTAD calculated the figure for developing economies would be around $1 trillion.
An independent debt authority would oversee the process rather than the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, which are among poor countries' leading creditors and therefore not impartial, according to UNCTAD.
Kozul-Wright said it was in the interest of wealthy nations to support a plan allowing developing countries to concentrate their resources on fighting the new coronavirus rather than their external debt.
"This is not a charity exercise," he said. "The health pandemic will eventually hit much of the south. If that happens there will be a blowback in terms of health to countries that thought they had somehow conquered this virus. That's almost inevitable."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina calls for collective responsibility at WEF group meet to minimise pandemic effects
- MFS to charge workers 0.4 percent cash out fee for wages amid coronavirus shutdown
- Pandemic throws Asia's services firms, factories into deeper decline
- Bangladesh loses Tk 33b a day during lockdown: study
- Govt rolls out Tk 1b in subsidy for farm machinery purchase
- Bangladesh seeks $1.75bn additional funds from ADB over COVID-19 crisis
- Bangladesh Bank announces Tk 30b lending scheme for low-income groups
- They filed for unemployment last month. They haven’t seen a dime
- US announces $19 billion coronavirus aid for farmers, food buys for poor
- BRAC launches another Tk 150 million aid package for homeless, poor
Most Read
- Bangladesh panel meets Friday to announce Ramadan start
- Anger as closed school in Dhaka collecting tuition fees amid coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh reports 7 more virus deaths as infections top 4,000
- Former cabinet secretary and PSC chairman Saadat Husain dies at 73
- Bangladesh to allow factories to reopen gradually, extends lockdown to May 5
- Alarmed as COVID patients' blood thickened, New York doctors try new treatments
- Bangladesh plans to extend shutdown to May 5 as virus crisis rages on
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2020
- Four of a family found dead with throats slit in Gazipur
- ‘Instead of coronavirus, the hunger will kill us.’ A global food crisis looms