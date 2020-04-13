Hasina turns on three-phase fiscal taps to cushion Bangladesh coronavirus impact
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Apr 2020 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 13 Apr 2020 10:41 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has rolled out three-phase plans to cushion the shock of the coronavirus outbreak to Bangladesh’s economy.
In a televised address to the nation on the eve of Bengali New Year, she said the government has already announced an economic stimulus package of around Tk 956.2 billion, which is 3.3 percent of the country’s GDP.
Hasina said the government has set out four basic jobs spread over in three phases - for immediate implementation in the last three months of the current fiscal year, short-term programmes for the next fiscal year and mid-term programmes for the next three years.
The four tasks will be:
1) increase government’s expenditure prioritising creation of jobs;
2) initiate packages of financial stimulus: reviving economic activities, retaining workers in jobs, and upholding the entrepreneurs ability to compete;
3) expand social safety net to meet the basic needs of the people below poverty line, those who live from hand to mouth, and those engaged in informal work; and
4) boost flow of cash in such a way that will not cause inflation.
The prime minister described the situation in the global context. She noted that Bangladesh was already undergoing a 32-day shutdown to slow the spread of the virus.
She said there was still no shortage of food, but stressed the need for boosting agriculture production to avoid any crisis in future.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Asian Development Bank triples coronavirus rescue package to $20 bln
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- BB revises lending rate on Tk 50bn farmers’ stimulus down to 4pc
- India, Pakistan plan to restart some economic activity during coronavirus lockdown
- Bangladesh Bank raises lending ceiling as coronavirus chokes economy
- Defaulters not entitled to coronavirus bailout funds: BB
- Bangladesh unveils Tk 50bn stimulus for farmers hit by coronavirus shutdown
- Govt releases more rice, money for jobless as COVID-19 shutdown lengthens
- BRAC survey finds 14pc of low income people do not have food at home during shutdown
- Bangladesh seeks $700m in IMF lifeline: Nikkei
Most Read
- Life and death in the ‘hot zone’
- Coronavirus crisis escalates to 38 districts, including 75 neighbourhoods in Dhaka city
- Bangladesh reports 5 more virus deaths, 182 new cases
- In India, coronavirus fans religious hatred
- Hasina to address the nation on the eve of Pahela Baishakh
- 'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors and away from coronavirus
- He beat coronavirus. Now his blood may help save lives
- Govt suspends special Tk 10 rice sale due to risks of contagion
- Suspended doctors say they ‘never refused’ to treat COVID-19 patients
- Bangladesh hangs Abdul Mazed, a killer of its founding father Sheikh Mujib