After hand sanitiser, Bangladesh brewer Carew & Co producing organic fertiliser
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Apr 2020 09:53 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 09:53 PM BdST
Bangladesh’s state-owned brewer Carew & Co is developing organic fertilisers.
It claims that utilising ‘Sonar Dana’, made from wastage of sugarcanes, can reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and insecticides.
Carew manufactured hand sanitizers a few days ago amid the coronavirus outbreak.
A statement from the Ministry of Industries said Carew has taken the initiative to provide the farmers with the fertiliser as low-cost solution, compared with the fertilisers available in the market now, which are harming the farmers for being ‘low in quality’.
