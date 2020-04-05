After hand sanitiser, Bangladesh brewer Carew & Co producing organic fertiliser

It claims that utilising ‘Sonar Dana’, made from wastage of sugarcanes, can reduce the use of chemical fertilisers and insecticides.

Carew manufactured hand sanitizers a few days ago amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from the Ministry of Industries said Carew has taken the initiative to provide the farmers with the fertiliser as low-cost solution, compared with the fertilisers available in the market now, which are harming the farmers for being ‘low in quality’.