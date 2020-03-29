Home > Economy

Government allocates Tk 98.1m, rice for the poor amid coronavirus shutdown

Published: 29 Mar 2020 02:43 AM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 02:43 AM BdST

The government has allocated Tk 98.1 million and 30,617 tonnes of rice for assistance of the poor whose livelihood is hit hard by a 10-day nationwide shutdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

The deputy commissioners of all 64 districts received the aid in two phases, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Shah Kamal told bdnews24.com.

In the second round, the government allocated Tk 13.1 million and 6,500 tonnes of rice on Saturday, he said.

Md Mohsin, the director general of the Department of Disaster Management, sent the money and rice to the DCs on Saturday and those are expected to reach the districts on Sunday, Kamal said.   

He said the government would decide later on extending the allocation considering the overall situation on consultation with the Prime Minister’s Office once the DCs send the accounts of their need for distribution among the poor.

