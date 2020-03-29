Government allocates Tk 98.1m, rice for the poor amid coronavirus shutdown

The deputy commissioners of all 64 districts received the aid in two phases, Disaster Management and Relief Secretary Md Shah Kamal told bdnews24.com.

In the second round, the government allocated Tk 13.1 million and 6,500 tonnes of rice on Saturday, he said.

Md Mohsin, the director general of the Department of Disaster Management, sent the money and rice to the DCs on Saturday and those are expected to reach the districts on Sunday, Kamal said.

He said the government would decide later on extending the allocation considering the overall situation on consultation with the Prime Minister’s Office once the DCs send the accounts of their need for distribution among the poor.