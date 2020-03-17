Home > Economy

Coronavirus puts German economy on 'red alert'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Mar 2020 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2020 05:58 PM BdST

The mood among German investors slumped in March to levels last seen at the beginning of the world financial crisis in autumn 2008 due to alarm at the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The ZEW research institute's monthly survey showed economic sentiment among investors collapsed to -49.5 from 8.7 in February. This was the biggest drop since the survey began in 1991. Economists had expected a drop to -26.4.

"The economy is on red alert," said ZEW President Achim Wambach in a statement, adding that financial experts expect the economy to shrink in the first quarter and think a contraction is also very likely in the second quarter.

A separate gauge measuring investors' assessment of the economy's current conditions decreased to -43.1 from -15.7. Analysts had forecast a reading of -30.0.

For 2020 as a whole, most investors currently expect a decline in real GDP growth of about 1% as a result of the pandemic, Wambach said.

The spread of the coronavirus has ended hopes of a first-quarter upswing on the back of a solid increase in retail sales and a jump in industrial production in January.

But with the coronavirus infecting a growing number of people and leading to unprecedented measures to slow its spread, officials said the government now expects gross domestic product to shrink this year, in what would be the first contraction since the world financial crisis in 2009.

Volkswagen said on Monday it was preparing to shut down its factories to curb the spread of the coronavirus and warned that 2020 would be a very difficult year.

The slump is expected to drive down tax revenues while also requiring a massive increase in state spending to help companies and save jobs.

POLICY SUPPORT

Jack Allen-Reynolds from Capital Economics said the ZEW survey pointed to a large decline in GDP.

"Things are likely to get much worse in Q2, when we expect much bigger quarterly falls in GDP than during the depths of the global financial crisis," he added.

The ZEW figures suggested that the German economy could shrink by as much as 4% on the year in 2020, he said. "So a considerable amount of additional policy support from the ECB and governments will be necessary."

Chancellor Angela Merkel has vowed to do everything necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus and counter its impact on the economy, saying that the pledge of not taking on new debt was now secondary.

The federal government has budget reserves of more than 48 billion euros ($53 billion) and could raise up to 35 billion euros of new debt if Berlin decided to ditch its balanced budget goal in the course of the year.

In addition, the Federal Labour Office has reserves of 26 billion euros that can be used to help firms through short-time working schemes. The public health system has reserves of nearly 20 billion euros.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier on Friday promised half a trillion euros in guarantees for business - and more if needed - to tackle the economic impact of the epidemic.

The finance ministry is mulling an emergency fund aimed at helping small- and medium-sized companies.

Once the virus is contained and economic life resumes, the government is ready boost the economy with fiscal measures, Scholz told Handelsblatt business daily, adding: "We should then coordinate such stimulus programs in Europe."

Altmaier told broadcaster RTL that he expected the coronavirus crisis to last until the end of May, with a "considerable number of new infections".

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Coronavirus: Bangladesh to get $100m in WB funds  

€360m deal signed with ADB for road corridor  

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box outside his office in Downing Street in London, Britain March 11, 2020. Reuters

UK pledges $39bn to protect economy

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the 2018 annual report of the ECB in Strasbourg, France, Feb 11, 2020. REUTERS

ECB urges EU governments to fight virus

President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), left, and Sen Roy Blunt (R-Mo) as he visits the Capitol on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Trump and lawmakers raced on Tuesday to negotiate an emergency relief package to bolster an economy battered by the coronavirus crisis, with lawmakers and administration officials expressing optimism for a deal despite partisan divisions about what should be included. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Talks begin on plan to bolster US economy

Migrant workers mostly from Bangladesh shop for groceries on their day off in Singapore on Feb 23, 2020. REUTERS

Bangladesh may lose $3bn in worst coronavirus scenario: ADB

A passenger jet takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Well before a deadly virus began spreading across multiple borders, a world defined by deepening interconnection appeared to be reassessing the merits of globalisation. (Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times)

Coronavirus is fuelling backlash to globalisation

A delegate talks on his phone at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in Ta' Qali, Malta Oct 3, 2019. REUTERS

Indian SC allows trade in cryptocurrency

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.