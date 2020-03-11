Home > Economy

ECB urges EU governments to spend in fight against coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Mar 2020 04:52 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 04:52 PM BdST

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has urged European Union leaders to dig into their pockets in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak or pay a higher price for passivity, two sources said.

Speaking to the bloc's leaders in a conference call late on Tuesday, Lagarde emphasised the need for fiscal action to support the economy, citing the 2008 financial crisis as an example of the risks associated with inaction, the sources said.

The ECB is itself expected to unveil new stimulus measures on Thursday, likely to include a new funding scheme aimed at smaller companies and a cut to its policy interest rate.

That would follow rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve last week and the Bank of England on Wednesday to ease financial and economic distress from the rapidly spreading virus that has stoked fears of global recession and roiled world markets.

At Tuesday's meeting, EU leaders decided to do "everything necessary", from allowing state aid for companies to engineering an investment fund worth 25 billion euros, to combat economic fallout from the outbreak, which has spread to every EU country.

Coronavirus has infected more than 119,000 people globally and killed 4,296, according to a Reuters tally.

Italy was the worst-affected EU country, with 10,149 cases and 631 deaths.

The Italian government imposed a "red zone" on the entire country on Monday night, introducing the most severe controls on movement and activity in a Western nation since World War Two and raising fears especially among small businesses.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the 2018 annual report of the ECB in Strasbourg, France, Feb 11, 2020. REUTERS

ECB urges EU governments to fight virus

President Donald Trump, center, is flanked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky), left, and Sen Roy Blunt (R-Mo) as he visits the Capitol on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Trump and lawmakers raced on Tuesday to negotiate an emergency relief package to bolster an economy battered by the coronavirus crisis, with lawmakers and administration officials expressing optimism for a deal despite partisan divisions about what should be included. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

Talks begin on plan to bolster US economy

Migrant workers mostly from Bangladesh shop for groceries on their day off in Singapore on Feb 23, 2020. REUTERS

Bangladesh may lose $3bn in worst coronavirus scenario: ADB

A passenger jet takes off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Well before a deadly virus began spreading across multiple borders, a world defined by deepening interconnection appeared to be reassessing the merits of globalisation. (Alyssa Schukar/The New York Times)

Coronavirus is fuelling backlash to globalisation

A delegate talks on his phone at the Delta Summit, Malta's official Blockchain and Digital Innovation event promoting cryptocurrency, in Ta' Qali, Malta Oct 3, 2019. REUTERS

Indian SC allows trade in cryptocurrency

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to reporters after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates in an emergency move designed to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the coronavirus, during a news conference in Washington, US, March 3, 2020. REUTERS

Fed slashes interest rates

9% interest rate: HC raises question

Drivers in tuk-tuks search for customers in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb 26, 2020. Tourism in Thailand has plummeted because of the coronavirus epidemic in China. The New York Times

China’s coronavirus freeze threatens the global economy

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.