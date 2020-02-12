Government to set up kidney dialysis centres in all districts
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2020 12:29 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2020 12:29 AM BdST
The government has taken initiatives to set up kidney dialysis centres in all the districts of Bangladesh.
The Executive Committee of National Economic Council cleared a related project in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The authorities will set up 50-bed kidney dialysis centres in all the medical college hospitals and 10- bed centres in the district hospitals at a total estimated cost of over Tk 2.55 billion under the project.
Though treatment for kidney problems is available in the Upazila health complexes and district hospitals besides the medical college hospitals, the facilities are insufficient considering the huge number of patients which is increasing every day.
A total of nine development projects in different sectors costing over an estimated Tk 24.22 billion were approved at the ECNEC meeting along with the project on the kidney dialysis centres.
The agencies implementing the projects will finance Tk 3.13 billion of the amounts while the government will fund the rest.
Secretary Alam said Hasina returned another project for feasibility study to be done by a third party. The project at an estimated cost of nearly Tk 32.8 billion is on Teletalk’s network expansion in the rural areas and modernisation for 5G services.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister
- Govt ‘paying the price’ for selling savings certificates with high interest rates
- Govt to use self-governed agencies’ surplus funds as Bill passes
- Foreign workers in Bangladesh dodge Tk 120bn in annual taxes: TIB
- SARS stung the global economy. The coronavirus is a greater menace
- BB allows travellers to bring in $10,000 without declaration
- SARS stung the global economy. The coronavirus is a greater menace
- In China coronavirus clouds, there may be a silver lining for Bangladesh exports
- Govt announces 15pc incentives on rice export
- Policymakers fret over global growth risks from China virus outbreak
Most Read
- Joy, Shahadat feature in ICC U19 World Cup best XI captained by Akbar
- Five players sanctioned after under-19 World Cup final brawl
- Govt elevates two officials to secretaries
- China reports record daily virus death toll, but new cases fall
- India's ruling party routed in key state election
- Navy, Air Force join rescue operation as 15 die in Rohingya boat capsize
- China reports record in daily deaths as it struggles to return to work
- Banks can set up special fund to invest in stocks
- Chinese expert says coronavirus may peak soon as death toll surges past 1,000
- China returnee to be transferred to Dhaka hospital from Rangpur