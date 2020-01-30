Home > Economy

Govt announces 15pc incentives on rice export

  Abdur Rahim Harmachi, Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Jan 2020 06:35 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jan 2020 06:44 PM BdST

The government has decided to give 15 percent incentives on rice export.

The incentives will be available until June 30, the Bangladesh Bank said in a circular to chief executives of all banks on Thursday.

“We have been thinking about it for quite sometime. The decision basically aims to help the farmers,” Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque told bdnews24.com.

He brushed aside concerns over a possible price spike in case of a supply squeeze in the domestic market due to the efforts to boost export.

“No, there is no reason for a price hike. We have sufficient stock of rice,” he said.

