Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
Staff correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2020 12:51 AM BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2020 12:52 AM BdST
An agreement has been signed for the construction of a third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh and Aviation Consortium Dhaka signed the deal at the airport on Wednesday, according to a statement.
The consortium comprises Japan's Mitsubishi Corporation and Fujita Corporation, and South Korea-based Samsung C&T Corporation.
Nippon Japan and the engineers of CAAB will oversee the project.
Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, chairman of CAAB, and Yasunori Sakamoto, general manager of Mitsubishi Corporation, signed the agreement.
Md Mahbub Ali, the state minister for civil aviation and tourism, witnessed the signing.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the project to construct the Terminal-3 of the airport and unveiled the plaque last month as part of efforts to modernise it besides ensuring security.
This extended terminal-3 will be built on the south side of the airport’s main terminal at an estimated cost of Tk 214 billion.
JICA will fund a part of the total expenditure. The rest will be provided by the government.
A passenger terminal building, roads, an airport apron, a parking lot, a cargo complex, and other structures will be built under the project.
Construction of the terminal is expected to take four years to complete.
About 20 million passengers will be able to travel through the airport annually after the completion of the project, according to officials.
Samsung C&T will get over Tk 50 billion for its job in the project.
The government expects the airport to become the “best” airport in the region once the project is complete.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Deal signed for construction of Dhaka airport’s third terminal
- IFC advises building competitive sectors to diversify Bangladesh export nasket
- Bangabandhu railway bridge cost overshoots budget by Tk 30 billion
- Bangladesh saw cost of living rise by 6.5pc in 2019: CAB
- Hasina hopes banks will slash lending rates to maximum 9%
- Bangladesh seeks to send 750,000 workers abroad in 2020
- Private sector credit growth ‘worryingly’ drops below 10pc
- Jute mill workers end protests after govt promises payment on wage scale
- Titas system loss rises five folds to Tk 7.7 billion in 2018-19, raises eyebrows
- Private banks can offer 6% interest on deposit, finance minister says
Most Read
- Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for three T20s, two Tests, one ODI
- Development has earned Awami League strong public support: IRI survey
- Trump tweets image of Democrats in Muslim garb
- BNP mayor candidate Ishraque to stand trial in ACC case
- Amnesty International apologises for ‘erroneous’ post marking Bangladesh ‘war zone’
- Stocks suffer a huge slump again as DSEX drops below base value
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Myanmar genocide case on January 23: Gambia
- Man arrested for ‘abetting daughter’s rape’ in Dhaka
- Dhaka city polls on Jan 30 as scheduled after HC rejects writ petition
- Bangladesh envoy Rabab Fatima elected president of UNICEF's Executive Board