Bangladesh saw cost of living rise by 6.5pc in 2019: CAB
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2020 12:16 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2020 12:16 AM BdST
The cost of living in Bangladesh has increased by 6.5 percent on the back of the rise in prices of commodities like onion and rice in 2019, according to the Consumers Association of Bangladesh or CAB.
It came up with its findings at a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday.
High spice prices, including onion, affected the living cost last year despite efforts like capping the prices.
Onion prices rose in September and continued to increase six to seven folds and crossed Tk 200 per kg.
They had to pay 6.08 percent more for services as well, CAB President Ghulam Rahman said.
The spike in prices of goods and services was 6 percent and 5.19 percent respectively in 2018, according to the association.
Ghulam expressed concerns over an ongoing hike in prices of different commodities like edible oil and sugar.
“The government has taken initiatives to raise prices of gas and power, which will directly affect the services sector,” he said.
