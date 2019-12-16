Bangladesh to release Tk 200 bank notes to mark Mujib Year
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2019 04:17 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2019 04:17 AM BdST
The Bangladesh Bank will release Tk 200 bank notes for the first time to celebrate the centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and golden jubilee of independence.
The new notes will be issued in March, 2020, the central bank spokesman Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
There will be commemorative and regular notes of Tk 200 initially, but no commemorative notes will be released after 2021, he said.
“Special note on the occasion of Mujib Year” will be written on the commemorative bills, according to Serajul.
