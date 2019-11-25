Home > Economy

CACCI Conference in Dhaka begins on Tuesday

  Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Nov 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2019 09:26 PM BdST

The Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry or CACCI is going to hold its 33rd conference in Dhaka on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry or FBCCI is hosting the conference at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel with the theme – “Asia: At the Centre of a New World Order”.

FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim said on Monday at a press conference that they would focus on Bangladesh’s success story of the past 10 years in the conference.

“We want to go further,” he said and referred to the government implementing plans like Vision 2021, Vision 2041 and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs.

“But we need huge foreign and domestic investments to achieve the expected goal. I believe the CACCI conference will play an important role in achieving the goal,” added Sheikh Fahim, who is also a vice-president of CACCI.

The Prime Minister’s Adviser on Private Industries and Investment Salman F Rahman will open the conference.

Besides Sheikh Fahim, CACCI President Samir Modi will deliver the welcome speech.

Representatives from 27 countries, including the US, the UK, Russia, Australia, India, Hong Kong, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Iran, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Turkey are joining the conference, according to the organisers.

