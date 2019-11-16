Global debt to top record $255 trillion by year's end
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Nov 2019 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 16 Nov 2019 12:27 AM BdST
Global debt is on course to end 2019 at a record high of more than $255 trillion, the Institute of International Finance estimated on Friday — nearly $32,500 for each of the 7.7 billion people on planet.
The amount, which is also more than three times the world’s annual economic output, has been driven by a $7.5 trillion surge in the first half of the year that shows no signs of slowing.
Around 60% of that jump came from the United States and China. Government debt alone is set to top $70 trillion this year, as will overall debt (government, corporate and financial sector) of emerging-market countries.
“With few signs of slowdown in the pace of debt accumulation, we estimate that global debt will surpass $255 trillion this year,” the IIF said in a report.
Across sectors, government debt saw the biggest rise in the first half of the year, increasing by 1.5 percentage points, followed by non-financial companies, with a 1 percentage point rise.
Reuters
Separate analysis from Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Friday calculated that since the collapse of US investment bank Lehman Brothers, governments have borrowed $30 trillion, companies have taken on $25 trillion, households $9 trillion and banks $2 trillion.
The IIF’s data, which are based on Bank for International Settlements and International Monetary Fund figures as well as its own, also said the amount of debt outside the financial sector now topped 240% of world gross domestic product at $190 trillion.
Global bond markets have increased from $87 trillion in 2009 to over $115 trillion. Government bonds now make up 47% of the market compared with 40% in 2009. Bank bonds have dropped to below 40% from over 50% in 2009.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hong Kong expected to announce weekend curfew
- Saudi Aramco to supply LNG to Bangladesh as part of power deal
- Decision on sending Bangladeshi to Malaysia after Nov 25, state minister says
- BERC to start public hearings on Nov 28 as distributors seek power price hike
- All bank borrowers must repay, Finance Minister Kamal says
- Shahjalal airport expansion spending overshoots budget by Tk 70 billion
- No industrialisation leaving agriculture out, says Hasina
- Stop same firms winning government contracts time and again: Hasina
- Finance minister raises questions over CPD's funding sources
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
Most Read
- A woman was shot dead 3 decades ago. Police crack the forgotten case now
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Onion brings tears for Dhaka residents as prices skyrocket ‘beyond low-income people’s reach’
- Derailment in Sirajganj snaps northern, south-western rail links to Dhaka
- Bangladesh flying in onion from Egypt, Turkey as prices continue to soar
- National University to remove names of anti-liberation figures from five colleges
- Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies
- Ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem says he has received worst punishment: social disgrace
- Bangladesh win toss, bat first in 1st Test against India
- Turkish president hands ‘tough guy’ letter back to Trump on US visit