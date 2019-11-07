All bank borrowers must repay, Finance Minister Kamal says
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Nov 2019 03:27 AM BdST Updated: 07 Nov 2019 03:27 AM BdST
The government is working to collect dues by any means except sending the bank loan defaulters to jail and the classified debt rescheduling scheme aims to achieve this goal, the finance minister says.
Speaking to reporters after a cabinet committee meeting at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday, AHM Mustafa Kamal said the 2 percent down payment to get the rescheduling facilities under the scheme should not matter to the loan defaulters.
Besides the down payment, a maximum 9 percent interest will be charged on the rescheduled loans and the tenure for the repayment will be 10 years with a grace period of one year.
The High Court on Sunday upheld Bangladesh Bank’s amnesty for the loan defaulters and extended the term of the related circular by 90 days.
“A 2 percent down payment shouldn’t be an issue. They (loan defaulters) will agree with all the conditions, including the 2 percent down payment to commit that they are with us. They will cooperate to fulfil these conditions,” Kamal said.
“We want to do one thing – collecting the money without sending anyone to jail. All of those who have taken money from the banks must repay. We will collect the money by any means. It is the state’s money, the people’s money. But we’ve extended the time a bit.
“We want to make laws favourable to trade. There are many related issues and we want to bring these together to strengthen the banking sector,” he said.
Asked about the High Court judgment, the minister said, “We will implement it when we get it. We shouldn’t talk about it now.”
The minister also said the idea that “good and bad” borrowers were getting mixed up for the scheme was not right.
“It won’t happen. The good borrowers will not need to make additional deposits,” he said.
He also renewed the resolve to make all the banks keep lending rates below 10 percent.
“It is unfortunate that some banks haven’t done it as yet even after the government fulfilled the conditions they had set,” he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- All bank borrowers must repay, Finance Minister Kamal says
- Shahjalal airport expansion spending overshoots budget by Tk 70 billion
- No industrialisation leaving agriculture out, says Hasina
- Stop same firms winning government contracts time and again: Hasina
- Finance minister raises questions over CPD's funding sources
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- HC upholds Bangladesh Bank amnesty for loan defaulters
- Government to procure Aman at Tk 26 per kg directly from farmers
- Bangladesh building multi-storey housing blocs for villagers to expand farmland
- Government plans to run Tk 10 per kg rice sale for two more months
Most Read
- Youth dies after falling from Bashundhara City shopping mall in Dhaka
- ACC moves to examine bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi’s wealth
- Bangladesh exports take a big knock, fall 17.2pc year-on-year in October
- Prothom Alo editor faces case over student’s death from electrocution
- Former foreign minister Morshed Khan resigns from BNP
- Bangladesh outlaws radical Islamist group Allahr Dal
- Bangladesh has 6 promising sectors beyond RMG to diversify export: USAID study
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Officials say at least 15 killed in attack in Thailand's restive south
- BNP is a party ‘based on Skype conversations’ now, Morshed Khan says after resignation