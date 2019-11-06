Shahjalal airport expansion spending overshoots budget by Tk 70 billion

The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase approved the proposed project with an additional cost on Wednesday.“The cabinet committee approved the increased cost proposal for the project tagging a condition,” said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal after the meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.Explaining the rising cost, he said inclusion of some new areas and construction of a separate terminal for smooth shipment of goods has driven the spending.About the cabinet’s nod bypassing the ECNEC’s approval, the minister said "As it is a priority project, we did it here first without any delay. We need not come here a second time."A consortium of Mitsubishi Corporation, Fujita Corporation and Samsung C&T got the contract to execute the project.The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved the project On Oct 2017 when the initial cost had been estimated at Tk 136 billion.