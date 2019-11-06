Shahjalal airport expansion spending overshoots budget by Tk 70 billion
Published: 06 Nov 2019 10:55 PM BdST
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s expansion project cost has increased by Tk 70 billion to around Tk 205.98 billion.
“The cabinet committee approved the increased cost proposal for the project tagging a condition,” said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal after the meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
Explaining the rising cost, he said inclusion of some new areas and construction of a separate terminal for smooth shipment of goods has driven the spending.
About the cabinet’s nod bypassing the ECNEC’s approval, the minister said "As it is a priority project, we did it here first without any delay. We need not come here a second time."
A consortium of Mitsubishi Corporation, Fujita Corporation and Samsung C&T got the contract to execute the project.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved the project On Oct 2017 when the initial cost had been estimated at Tk 136 billion.
