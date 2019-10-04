Hasina stresses long-term interests for regional benefits at India Economic Summit
Golam Mujtaba Dhruba from New Delhi, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Oct 2019 07:26 PM BdST Updated: 04 Oct 2019 07:31 PM BdST
South Asia must emerge as a connected, friendly and competitive region always ready to build bridges with other regions, Sheikh Hasina has said.
“In the past decades, we have seen many lofty regional ideas and initiatives. Some succeeded, others could not deliver,” the prime minister told the India Economic Summit organised by the World Economic Forum in New Delhi on Friday.
She thinks the region should follow four principles in the next decades.
First, she said, the region must strive to secure peace, stability and harmony, for every individual across societies.
“We must move beyond the majority – minority mindset. Pluralism has been a strength of South Asia for centuries. So, we should be able to celebrate South Asia’s diversities in religion, ethnicity and language. This is fundamental,” Hasina remarked.
“Wealth creation should be inclusive and must trickle down to the bottom millions. Less developed communities or countries should not lag behind,” she said.
“We need to get over misperceptions and false apprehensions,” she commented.
Bangladesh is buying power from India through inter-country grid connections, she noted and said such collaborative culture is “essential across our politics, economy and society”.
“On the other hand, our private sectors compete with each other on a transparent and fairly basis,” she said.
“Let us appreciate and balance regional political realties for the interest of our peoples.
“We cannot trade off long-term interests for short-term gains,” she added.
