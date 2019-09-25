Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Sep 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 09:29 PM BdST
The government has approved construction of an outer ring road around Dhaka that aims to ease traffic congestion in the capital.
The three-year project worth Tk 102 billion was approved in a meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
A 48-km long highway will be constructed on three routes as part of the outer ring road plan to be funded by Japanese government under the public private partnership, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal after the meeting.
The initial cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 102 billion. The construction work is expected to start in 2020 and complete by 2023, according to the finance minister.
The cabinet committee on public purchase also approved a Tk 11.2 billion procurement project for enhancing the capacity of rural power distribution system and another Tk 460 million procurement project for expanding distribution network in Bangladesh.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project
- ADB sticks to 8% GDP growth projection for Bangladesh
- US sanctions Iran's central bank, fund after Saudi oil attack
- Bangladesh is India’s ‘foremost’ partner in ITEC programme, says Riva Das
- Bangladesh upbeat about SDGs success by 2030
- Apples rot in Kashmir orchards, as lockdown puts economy in tailspin
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- US imposes sanctions on North Korean hacking groups blamed for global attacks
- US, China tariffs could lower global GDP by 0.8 percent in 2020: IMF
- ABD to provide $5bn to Bangladesh to fund projects over three years
Most Read
- Finance minister sees links of public servants with illegal casinos in Dhaka
- ACC serves notice on BCB’s Mahbubul Anam
- Sunamganj boat capsize: Rescuers pull six more bodies as death toll hits 10
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists
- Bangladesh Bank seeks info on two ex-PWD engineers ‘linked to contractor Shamim’
- Greta Thunberg, after pointed UN speech, faces attacks from the right
- Bangladesh, Afghanistan share T20 tri-series trophy as final rained out
- Giasuddin Al Mamun gets 8-hour parole after mother's death
- Trump takes aim at China, Iran and Venezuela at UN General Assembly
- Weak gambling laws prevent action against casino offenders