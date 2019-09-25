Home > Economy

Cabinet approves Tk 102bn Dhaka outer ring road project

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 25 Sep 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 25 Sep 2019 09:29 PM BdST

The government has approved construction of an outer ring road around Dhaka that aims to ease traffic congestion in the capital.

The three-year project worth Tk 102 billion was approved in a meeting of the cabinet committee on economic affairs at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

A 48-km long highway will be constructed on three routes as part of the outer ring road plan to be funded by Japanese government under the public private partnership, said Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal after the meeting.

The initial cost of the project has been estimated at Tk 102 billion. The construction work is expected to start in 2020 and complete by 2023, according to the finance minister.

The cabinet committee on public purchase also approved a Tk 11.2 billion procurement project for enhancing the capacity of rural power distribution system and another Tk 460 million procurement project for expanding distribution network in Bangladesh.

