Bangladesh won’t step into ‘debt trap’ while she is in power, says Hasina at China event
Reazul Bashar from Dalian, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2019 11:22 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 11:22 PM BdST
Bangladesh is alert to the risks of stepping into a “debt trap” even though it is implementing a number of mega projects with foreign credits, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
“Bangladesh will never step into a debt trap in my tenure,” she is quoted to have said at a panel discussion in China where she has joined a World Economic Forum conference.
The conference in Dalian, referred to as ‘Summer Davos’, is formally known as ‘WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions-2019”.
Bangladesh was not worried about the “debt trap” as the deals with China were appropriately negotiated, Hasina replied, according to Foreign Secretary Shahidul Haque who spoke to reporters on Tuesday.
The prime minister noted that Bangladesh’s foreign loan/GDP rate rose to 14.3 percent this year from 12 percent last year while the rate is 66 percent in Sri Lanka and 34 percent in India, Shahidul said.
"As long as these mega projects are in our people’s interests, have the right pay off and negotiated rightly, we must not be worried,” the secretary quoted her as saying.
